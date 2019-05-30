Disneyland Paris Are Looking For Dubs To Be Princes And Princesses

Have you ever fancied yourself as a prince or princess? Or maybe you dream of being an evil queen, or an epic Marvel superhero?

Well, your Disney fantasy might just become a reality. Because auditions are being held in Dublin for princes and princesses to work in Disneyland Paris.

Don’t lie, I know you’re considering it.

The holiday resort is on the hunt for “enthusiastic and highly energetic people” to join their parade department, meaning you would be dancing and prancing as an iconic character in those epic Disneyland parades.

I have to say, I’m pretty tempted myself.

So, what’s the craic with auditions?

There are a total of 50 full-time positions up for grabs, so your chances aren’t too shabby.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, June 8. Anyone who wants to try out for a look-a-like position can audition from 10.15am, or if you fancy going for a position as a parade performer or character meet and greet, auditions will be starting at 11.35am. Oh, and they’ll take place in Dance Ireland, Liberty Corner on Foley Street.

The first part of the audition will be acting, the second part will be choreography and the final stage will be an interview.

The positions are open to anyone who is 18 years of age or over who will be eligible to work in France.

A spokesperson said, “Please come to the audition wearing comfortable clothing (to participate in a movement/dance combination) and refrain from wearing makeup.

“Candidates should not wear street shoes or shoes with black soles and have a non-returnable CV and a pen.”

G’wan, I know you want to. To find out more, click here.