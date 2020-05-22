Diverted bus routes and pedestrianisation included in Dublin City Council's Covid-19 mobility plan

Dublin City Council has published a proposed Covid-19 mobility plan which details what changes they might implement to ensure social distancing can take place as workplaces reopen and movement in the city centre increases.

Dublin City Council says the proposed plans aim to "ensure safe access to and movement within Dublin City for all users, to provide sufficient movement capacity to cater for the changing travel patterns and

to support the economic recovery of the City and the region."

The changes they are proposing are as follows:

Improving pedestrian safety through the provision of additional space for movement and enhanced pedestrian areas;

Enabling more people to cycle by providing safer cycling facilities;

Providing additional space at many bus stops in order to facilitate social distancing;

Accommodating a certain level of car use, calibrated with other transport needs, including possible additional parking provision on the periphery of the city core area; and

Implementing various bus route changes required to enable the roll-out of cycling and walking measures while still maintaining a strong public transport network.

The report states, "The document as published today is focussed on the city centre, the radial routes approaching the central area and a number of urban village interventions. There is little doubt that additional measures and interventions in other areas of the city will be required and the plan will be updated on an on-going basis to reflect this."

The proposed plans include a phased pedestrianisation of College Green.

As part of this Covid-19 mobility plan, Dublin City Council is also proposing the reduction of speed limits in certain areas:

"Consideration is been given to temporarily reducing vehicular speed limits on many of the routes to 30km per hour, in order to protect the larger numbers of pedestrians, cyclists and vulnerable road users moving around in these areas and on the road carriageway due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and social distancing requirements."

