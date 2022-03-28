Dublin Airport apologises for long delays as result of security staff shortage

Dublin Airport have advised passengers to allow plenty of time ahead of their flights, as delays are expected to continue over the coming weeks.

Videos have been shared on social media of long queues to go through security at Dublin Airport, along with reports of people missing their flights as a result.

Dublin Airport Authority have issued a statement today apologising for the "lengthly delays", which they say are the result of staff shortages.

The statement reads:

daa would like to apologise for the lengthy delays experienced at Dublin Airport last weekend and say sorry for the obvious inconvenience caused to passengers, particularly those who missed a flight as a result. We appreciate this was extremely frustrating for everyone concerned and we deeply regret that our customers had this experience. We are taking immediate action to address this issue.

Advertisement

DAA added that they are working hard to ramp up their operation at Dublin Airport following the "collapse of international travel over the past two years", which has had a significant impact on the recruitment, training and necessary background checks required for staff working at the airport.

They wrote:

These processes take several weeks and this is happening against a backdrop of growing passenger numbers at Dublin Airport at the start of the busy summer schedule. These factors and others, including COVID related absence due to the recent increase in cases, are having an impact on the length of time it is taking passengers to get through security, particularly at busy times like the weekend.

DAA apologised in advance for likely queues at security over the coming weeks, as they work to bring additional trained security staff on board.

Advertisement

They mentioned that over 100 members of staff have been recruited since the start of the year, but there have been delays in bringing some of these people into the operation due to the requirement for "enhanced background checks" for aviation workers which came into effect on January 1.

Footage has been shared on social media of queues the length of the departures area at Dublin Airport to get through security, with reports of waits of up to three hours.

Footage from inside Dublin Airport showing long queues at around 6pm to get through security, meandering the length of the departures area. The DAA has apologised and advised passengers to expect delays over the coming days and weeks, as new security staff are hired @RTENews pic.twitter.com/OOaSRqAsJJ — Fergal O'Brien (@FergalOBrien_) March 27, 2022

Advertisement

Anyone trying to get a flight out of Dublin airport @DublinAirport this weekend or anytime soon, as predicted, it is absolute chaos 🙄 #dublinairport pic.twitter.com/If5zHQMEs6 — Sinead (@arcticnead) March 26, 2022

DAA have advised for anyone traveling through Dublin Airport in the coming weeks to "be prepared for things to take longer than they might expect". They have also recommended checking in bags where possible, and carrying the minimum amount of luggage through security.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Dublin's oldest shop has been reimagined into a café and patisserie