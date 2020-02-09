Close

Dublin Airport confirms flight cancellations due to Storm Ciara

By James Fenton

February 9, 2020 at 9:38am

Dublin Airport has confirmed that a small number of flights have been cancelled today due to the effects of Storm Ciara.

Ireland is in the midst of a status orange wind warning until noon and many in the capital will have been woken up this morning by swirling wind and rain. The inclement weather has caused cancellations and delays at Dublin Airport with passengers advised to check their flight information throughout the day.

As it stands, departures from Dublin Airport to Amsterdam, Frankfurt and London Gatwick among others have been cancelled. Flights coming in from Gatwick have also fallen victim to Storm Ciara, as have others from Edinburgh and Glasgow. If you're flying in or out today, you can keep up to date here.

In other news, all of today's camogie league fixtures have been postponed due to the weather. There is likely to be other sporting cancellations, although there is no news yet about Ireland's Women's Six Nations clash with Wales in Donnybrook which is due to kick off at 1pm.

READ NEXT: Things to do in Dublin: 21 amazing ways to spend your time in the capital

 

