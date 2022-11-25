Dublin Airport could see the end of 100ml liquid rule with new tech

The technology also eliminates the need to remove laptops from cabin baggage.

An end to the 100ml liquid rule could be on the way for Dublin Airport as "enhanced x-ray technology" is being trialled at the location.

Liquids, gels and pastes currently must be 100ml or less to go in hand luggage through the airport. At security, these must be removed from the luggage and displayed in a transparent, sealable bag measuring 20cm x 20cm.

As well as this, laptops and electrical items must also be taken out of luggage at security.

However, Donegal and Shannon airports have already introduced new technologies that remove the need for such measures.

In a statement to JOE on Friday (25 November), airport operator daa confirmed it is currently trailling technologies that could enable both Cork and Dublin's airports to follow in Donegal and Shannon's footsteps.

"daa continues to implement the EU-wide aviation security regulation in relation to the 100ml limit for liquids, lotions, gels and pastes at Dublin and Cork airports," a spokesperson said.

"daa is currently trialling new enhanced x-ray technology at Dublin Airport. As Dublin Airport has over 30 x-ray machines, across two terminals, this will be a complex process.

"This project will involve the purchase of new state-of-the-art equipment as well as the completion of significant civil works within the terminal building itself.

"When installed, the new technology at Dublin and Cork airports will end the need to remove laptops and liquids from cabin baggage and will enhance the overall customer experience for passengers."

However, this project at Dublin Airport is said to be in its very early days.

