Dublin pensioner is renting out her driveway to Dublin Airport users in need of parking

DAA have said they're “facing a brick wall" when it comes to their parking situation.

With Dublin Airport parking facilities regularly completely booked out at the moment, particularly ahead of busy travel periods, a woman living in nearby Santry is offering flyers an alternative.

Santry native Lynda Lawlor lives a ten minute drive from the airport, along two bus routes that will take you directly there. Speaking to The Sun, Lynda said her sons suggested renting out her driveway space as a way of making money. The retired car rental accountant charges a rate of €50 a week to park in the driveway - half of what you'll pay at the airport.

“I started renting the space out in 2019 as I’m also close to Beaumont Hospital and the parking there is very expensive too", Lynda told the Sun.

“But I’ve noticed recently a lot more country regs in the driveway so I think word is starting to get out. I’m only a ten-minute drive ­— less when it’s quiet — from the ­airport and there’s a bus stop right outside the door".

Advertisement

Parking woes

Speaking to RTÉ News last month about the parking situation, DAA Communications Manager Graeme McQueen said it was the result of large numbers of people travelling daily and the closure of the privately run parking facility near the airport.

Mr McQueen pointed out that one-fifth of the parking spaces usually available have been closed since the pandemic.

Advertisement

He told RTÉ:

"That car park is sitting idle at the moment. While that's not on the market to consumers it’s putting a real squeeze on our own car park so we are keen to see that carpark being re-opened as soon as possible.

"We've made an offer to buy that car park, that offer has been accepted but the competition authorities are taking a look at that to make sure they're happy with the deal so we'd be hopeful that we can get that car park back into action as soon as possible.

"We would love that to happen in time for summer but that's looking unlikely at the moment".

Advertisement

Header image via Twitter/Dublin Airport

READ NEXT:

- M50 car tolls to go up 30 cent next month as part of nationwide increase

- Airfield offer free visits for students doing Leaving and Junior Cert exams