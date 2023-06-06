'Notoriously dog friendly' Dublin pub installs 'Pawlegrinno' tap to keep pups hydrated

"It's finally tappening".

If you're a dog lover, you know how extra careful we have to be with our canine companions during bouts of hot weather such as the one we're experiencing right now. Shorter walks either early in the morning or late in the evening outside of the hottest hours of the day are preferable and on very warm days, some experts suggest skipping the daily walk altogether.

Obviously, the main thing is to ensure your pup has access to fresh water at all times, and if you find yourself out on a stroll in the Dublin 7 area, the very dog-friendly Barbers Bar have you covered.

The Stoneybatter pub have just installed a new 'San Pawlegrinno' tap, located by their front door offering a steady flow of H 2 O to passing pups.

Advertisement

Whether you're visiting Barbers or just passing by for a walk, the tap is free to use so no doggo needs to go thirsty.

Barbers is well known among the Dublin dog-loving community for their Dog Wall of Fame and menu of dog friendly treats. Most of the staff have dogs themselves and furry friends are guests of honour both indoors and outdoors.

There's also tasty food for humans on offer from Tokyo Kitchen and most importantly, perfectly creamy pints.

Advertisement

Head to the Barbers Bar Insta to keep an eye on what they're up to.

Header image via Instagram/barbersbardublin

READ NEXT:

- There's a pickle eating contest taking place in Dublin this month

Advertisement

- There's a new seaside coffee spot to visit next time you're in Howth

- Chimac to host super niche 'balls to the wall' charity dinner event in aid of homelessness