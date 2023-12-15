Fingal CoCo receives 7,000 page application for Dublin Airport expansion

The application has been described as being of "significant scale and complexity".

Fingal County Council has received a lengthly planning application for an infrastructure expansion at Dublin Airport.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) is applying for a 15-year permission to build 11 infrastructure projects at the airport and surrounding area, as well as an increase in the passenger capacity at the airport from 32 to 40 million passengers per annum.

The proposal includes the expansion of the North and South Aprons to accommodate extra aircraft, along with the expansion of the check-in and passenger services area within Terminal 1 which includes the relocation of the existing security area. There are also three infrastructure projects on the airfield and five relating to airport access and parking.

The lengthly infrastructure application received by Fingal County Council earlier today.

The next step is for the application to be assessed by the Planning Authority in accordance with the Fingal Development Plan and the Dublin Airport Local Area Plan. It will also be assessed by ANCA, the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority, who are responsible for the regulation of aircraft noise.

The documentation which was submitted today by the DAA contains over 7,000 pages and almost 700 drawings and has been described as being "of significant scale and complexity".

The validation of the application has begun, and is expected to take three working days. At the same time, the scanning of the documentation will take place and it will then be uploaded to the Fingal County Council website in the coming days.

