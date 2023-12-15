Michael's to close all venues on Christmas Eve so staff can 'unwind and enjoy Christmas'

"Our teams in every department have worked exceptionally hard this year and overcame all the odds".

If you've ever worked in hospitality, you'll know the festive period can be dizzying to say the least. Weaving your way through Christmas parties and doling out the set menus while catering to a plethora of dietary requirements will equip you for just about anything in life, and also send your blood pressure steadily through the roof.

No one knows this more than industry stalwart Gaz Smith, chef and proprietor of the well-known Michael's in Mount Merrion and sibling restaurants Little Mike's and Big Mike's, who has made the decision to close all three establishments for Christmas Eve.

Michael's will close all three restaurants on Christmas Eve to give staff a break.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Gaz wrote:

"We've once again made the decision to close all venues on Christmas Eve. "I find myself using the same phrase as last year, that our teams have worked tirelessly all year, being as tough as nails and going to war for us. We can't preach about work-life balance and not be true to our word. "We're closing ALL places on Christmas Eve. "While we're sorry to disappoint our guests, and whilst it’s traditionally one of the busiest days of the year, our teams in every department have worked exceptionally hard this year and overcame all the odds I believe they should be able to fully unwind and enjoy Christmas with their family and friends in good spirits, without arriving home wrecked and stressed on the 24th".

All Michael's locations will be open for business shortly after Christmas, after a few days of well needed RnR for staff.

