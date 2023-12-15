10 openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin right now

All the hospitality news you might have missed this week.

While many businesses are slowing down and wrapping things up for Christmas, hospitality is at its busiest, and that hasn't stopped new spots from opening their doors amid the festive cheer. From the city centre bars, to cafés, a suburban fine dining restaurant, to new branches for well established eateries, it's all go-go-go for openers in Dublin this week.

Sadly we are not without a hospitality casualty, this time in the form of a beloved Stoneybatter café who are closing after six years in business.

We get into all the news down below:

Bootleg

Opener

There can never be enough bars that are capable of putting on some class tunes for a boogie, and Bootleg is just the newest to open their doors on Drury Street.

Our company had the pleasure of having our Christmas party hosted by this new spot, able to delve into the fine wines, the plates of gambas and oysters galore, and the space to dance the night away, Dua Lipa style. If you're sick of all your regular haunts for a night on the town, Bootleg is a winner.

Honey Honey

Opener

As if the hospitality offering around here wasn't enough, Portmarnock café Honey Honey have taken to socials to announce they too are now open on the Bath Avenue.

The bright yellow café first launched on Strand Road back in 2018, aiming to be a spot of sunshine for those in need, as well as a watering hole for the caffeine addicted masses.

Led by Ieva and Roberta, Honey Honey's aim is to deliver quality coffee and treats, in a cosy atmosphere. It has been doing this for over five years in Portmarnock village, and we're sure the residents of Dublin 4 will soon discover its sunny charm.

Panacea

Opener

Sandyford House, a D18 pub that has been hosting drinkers and diners since the 1680s, has just welcomed a new fine dining restaurant onto the premises.

Advertisement

Panacea is an art deco style eatery, striking the perfect balance between a sophisticated space and a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Opening for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this new restaurant is ideal whether you're after a quick coffee and croissant in the morning, or a four course dinner with friends or family.

The vaulted, light-filled glass room juxtaposes entirely from the wooden interiors and bar vibes that anyone who has gone for a drink at Sandyford House will be so used to.

El Fuego

Opener

Travelling food truck El Fuego can be found in different parts of the country at different times, from Milk Market in Limerick on Saturdays, to Mountain View Market in Kilkenny on Sundays. Within Dublin, they operate at Spencer Dock on Thursdays, and now they have recently launched in a more permanent location, open every Thursday to Sunday - you guessed it, within Eatyard.

El Fuego is a food truck which was stared up by lifelong mates, Hugh and Fionn. The lads went on a journey to discover what true Mexican food really is, so they could bring it back to Ireland, with the authenticity it deserves, deriving the name of their truck from a volcano in Guatemala called Volcán de Fuego.

Hugh and Fionn now combine Mexican recipes with fresh Irish ingredients, creating dishes that are an amalgamation of both Mexican and Irish culture.

Pastiamo Truckttoria

Opener

Pastiamo was Ireland's first truckttoria, initially launching at Grand Canal Street in August 2022.

But what is a Truckttoria, I hear you ask? Essentially it's a trattoria, which is a style of restaurant in Italy that is less formal than a ristorante, but more formal than an osteria. And, you guessed it, the Truckttoria is a trattoria, just in truck form.

Well, the truckttoria now operates on Saturdays and Sundays at Eatyard, and for those worried they won't see them at The Place, not to worry, they'll still be there between Tuesday and Thursday.

Kale + Coco

Closure

It's bad news for those in D7 as Kale + Coco have made the sad announcement on their socials that they will be closing for good on Sunday December 17th.

Advertisement

The Stoneybatter café has been in operation for six and a half years, perhaps best known for their delicious açai bowls and gorgeous greenery that adorns the doorway, are a go-to for Dublin 7 dwellers looking for their oat flatties and americanos.

Krewe

Opener

Based on Charlemont Square, you will now be able to delve into Krewe no matter what side of the Liffey you're based on, and while we can't promise this spot won't book up as fast as its predecessor, at least now you have double the opportunity.

Crafted in collaboration with Head Chef Niall Smyth, the menu draws inspiration from the vibrant flavours of Cajun Creole cuisine. Following numerous research trips to New Orleans, the culinary offerings source fresh, local ingredients in Ireland, and feature classics like jambalaya and mouth-watering po'boys, each dish meticulously created to capture the authentic taste of New Orleans.

Mani Pizza

Opener

Dublin pizza enthusiasts have been keenly following Mani's movements around the city for the last couple of years - from its Dublin Castle food truck to its pop-up stint at Central Plaza, Mani's bubbly, 72-hour-fermented base has amassed a loyal following of fans who dream about those Romanesque, cloud-like bases on the regular.

And those dreams can now become reality - as of today Mani Pizza can be enjoyed by all at its permanent home, ideally located in the middle of Drury Street.

Boom Coffee

Opener

Francis Street is known to be one of the best streets for food and drink in Dublin 8. It is home to the likes of Jackie's, Two Pups, Doll Society, Ginger café, Rumi café, to name but a few, and come Friday, they are about to welcome one more spot to their roster.

Boom Coffee, who already operate out of Inchicore, are launching their second café in Dublin 8, opposite Molloy's Liquor Store.

Owner Craig McCarthy embarked on his coffee journey almost four years ago after he graduated, personally crafting and constructing his first café himself. His hope for Boom is that it will be known as the best value speciality coffee in D8; the café will be using beans from Westmeath roastery Bell Lane.

Woodfire & Wings

Advertisement

Opener

We can never have enough pizza spots in this city, and Woodfire & Wings are doing God's work by opening a third location, this time in Stillorgan. The pizzeria / wings restaurant already operate in Tallaght, at the new Bancroft Centre, and Clondalkin, within the Dutch Village Shopping Centre.

They appear to be opening where Gotham South used to operate, another much loved spot that also did a lovely pizza, who sadly closed down at the beginning of 2023.

Harty's

Opener

If you're a country guy or gal who's relocated to the Big Shmoke for work or study, you may find yourself pining for a traditional rural pub, turf fire burning and a cosy snug to settle into.

You'd be forgiven for thinking you'd have to do substantial mileage down the N7 to find such a place but that's all about to change - Harty's Bar is opening on Nassau Street very soon, promising to bring all the charm of a country pub to Dublin.

Harty's is the fully evolved version of the short lived Harty's Brewery, originally opened in Blessington, Wicklow in 1983.

No word on an exact opening date yet, but we'll keep an eye on their socials for more news.

Header images via Rob Kenny PR & Instagram / Mani

READ ON:

- New pub opening on Nassau Street promises to be 'a country pub in the big smoke'

- Portmarnock café launches gorgeous new spot in Dublin 4

- St Stephen's Green bandstand has reopened after two years