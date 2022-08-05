Dublin Airport queues improve as Defence Forces due to come off standby

The DAA has not requested an extension.

It's been a difficult summer for Dublin Airport. Following months of chaos and staff shortages, the Defence Forces were put on standby to assist with security at the airport for a six week period. That period is due to come to an end on the 15th August, and the DAA has not requested an extension of this as the situation at Dublin Airport appears to have improved.

According to The Journal, Graeme McQueen of the DAA said this:

"In the final week of July we saw 99% of passengers passing through security in less than 30 minutes, with 100% through in under 45 minutes."

Given July is arguably the airport's busiest time of year, this certainly shows an improvement from the last few months. The Journal reports they have hired 150 new security staff, which brings their employment numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.

At the end of May, 1,400 people missed flights in one day due to lengthy queues and staff shortages at Dublin Airport.

Header image via Shutterstock

