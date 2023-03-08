Dublin Airport unveils replacement for Terminal 1 clouds and washing line

By Fiona Frawley

March 8, 2023 at 11:38am

Get back to where you once belonged (Dublin Airport, Terminal 1 specifically).

Last week, Dublin Airport took to social media to announce they'd be retiring their infamous cloud and washing line installation from the well-trodden road to arrivals at Terminal 1.

It's hard to know if the two are connected, but the announcement was made soon after a bout of light-hearted slagging of the cloud wall and its mammy-esque statements on Irish Twitter.

The news that the clouds were finally parting was met with mixed reviews, with many Dubliners sad to see them go.

Luckily, no one needs to despair for too long as the mural's replacement has already been unveiled.

In a game of how-many-Beatles-puns-can-we-fit-in-one-tweet, Dublin Airport have shared the first images of their new Heritage installation, welcoming you onto Irish soil with pics of Katie Taylor, Italia 90 and of course, that one time The Beatles were in Dublin Airport.

Lest we forget.
The installation also features images of Dublin Airport being built and facts about its construction back in the 1930s.

So far, airport goers aren't 100% sold on the new images - one person wrote: "Not the same as the clouds sayings they were more iconic and more Irish than pictures". Another said: "They deyassified the airport... this is so boring". 

What are your thoughts on the airport's new direction?

