Dublin Airport unveils replacement for Terminal 1 clouds and washing line

Get back to where you once belonged (Dublin Airport, Terminal 1 specifically).

Last week, Dublin Airport took to social media to announce they'd be retiring their infamous cloud and washing line installation from the well-trodden road to arrivals at Terminal 1.

It's hard to know if the two are connected, but the announcement was made soon after a bout of light-hearted slagging of the cloud wall and its mammy-esque statements on Irish Twitter.

when an Irish person dies the last thing they said appears on the weird cloud wall in Terminal 1 — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) February 27, 2023

The news that the clouds were finally parting was met with mixed reviews, with many Dubliners sad to see them go.

Advertisement

Luckily, no one needs to despair for too long as the mural's replacement has already been unveiled.

Yesterday there were clouds. When you next Get Back to Dublin Airport you'll find, on the Long & Winding Road to Pier 1 in T1, our knockout new heritage collection awaits, including iconic images of The Beatles, Katie Taylor, Jackie's Army & a little bit of Flying history. pic.twitter.com/hqQ12ZX4HF — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 8, 2023

In a game of how-many-Beatles-puns-can-we-fit-in-one-tweet, Dublin Airport have shared the first images of their new Heritage installation, welcoming you onto Irish soil with pics of Katie Taylor, Italia 90 and of course, that one time The Beatles were in Dublin Airport.

Lest we forget.

Advertisement

The installation also features images of Dublin Airport being built and facts about its construction back in the 1930s.

So far, airport goers aren't 100% sold on the new images - one person wrote: "Not the same as the clouds sayings they were more iconic and more Irish than pictures". Another said: "They deyassified the airport... this is so boring".

What are your thoughts on the airport's new direction?

Header image via Twitter/Dublin Airport

Advertisement

READ NEXT: INTERVIEW: Adrienne Heslin talks us through opening the first female-owned Irish brewery