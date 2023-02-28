'The clouds have parted' - Dublin Airport retire infamous washing line and cloud graphics from T1

The notorious laundry has finally been taken in.

The glass corridor to arrivals at Dublin Airport Terminal 1 is a grim spot at the best of times.

It marks the end of your holiday, a return to work, and the beginning of your quest to find a taxi home. No easy feat.

As the gear grips you, cartoon clouds, t-shirts and babygrows line your periphery, wielding dad jokes, Irish mammyisms and some phrases that frankly make no sense at all.

It's a bit of a strange installation, but one that we've never really questioned. It's just always been there. Have tourists and those visiting Ireland been baffled as they're greeted with a cloud asking them what the code for the wifi is? Probably. But no one ever paid too much attention.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Dublin Airport have decided that the time has come to take in the washing. In a post on Twitter earlier today, they announced the clouds and clothes were being retired to make way for something new.

The tweet reads:

"The clouds have parted and the washing has been taken in at Dublin Airport....

Our much talked about word clouds and clothes line graphics have been retired. Stay tuned for some new installations - coming very soon!"

Advertisement

The clouds have parted and the washing has been taken in at Dublin Airport…



Our much talked about word clouds and clothes line graphics have been retired. Stay tuned for some new installations - coming very soon! ☁️ 🧺 pic.twitter.com/LkSgC2KVOy — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 28, 2023

The end of an era, truly.

The change could be the result of a bit of light-hearted slagging the wall has gotten on Irish Twitter recently - it's hard to say for sure.

when an Irish person dies the last thing they said appears on the weird cloud wall in Terminal 1 — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) February 27, 2023

Advertisement

Any guesses as to what might replace the clouds and clothes? A giant mural of a wooden spoon? An oil painting of your ma warning you to turn the immersion off? It's all to play for at terminal 1 - we await the new installation with bated breath.

I know we all slag the washing line thing in terminal 1 but I have such a soft spot for it at this point. I will be sad to not see it on the Ryanair camino — Púca (@pucamusic) February 28, 2023

Header image via Twitter/Dublin Airport

READ NEXT: The 5 best dishes I had out in Dublin over February