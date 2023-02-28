The 5 best dishes I had out in Dublin over February

This month was hard to whittle down.

Following a long Veganuary, I resumed my regular eating habits in February, making the most of being able to eat anything that tickled my fancy. I indulged in everything, from glorious cheese toasties, to flakey, buttery pastries, to a sensational steak sandwich, making February 2023 one of the best months of eating I've had in a long time.

And while my first Eddie Rockets Boneless Basket was certainly a high point, there were a few dishes I had in Dublin over February that are worth that extra shout-out, and that deserve my recommendation.

So let's get into it.

1. Mac N Cheese Bites at Brickyard

After several weeks closed, one of my fave local spots reopened towards the end of February. I was lucky enough to get to check out the gorge new Brickyard venue in Balally, which has just been elevated to the next level with a swanky new look, somehow making it trendier than it was before.

The food was great, as always, but the star of the show was most definitely the mac n cheese bites, which were lovely and crispy on the outside, and gorgeously gooey on the inside. The truffle aioli was the perfect accompaniment to these cheesy bites. If you're paying them a visit, I highly recommend ordering a plate of these (or two).

2. Chicken Gyros at Yeeros

The long anticipated Yeeros 2.0 on Wexford Street opened to the public in January, and I patiently (and ravenously) waited until Veganuary was over so I could try it out for myself. And I was not disappointed, let me tell you.

I ordered the chicken gyros wrap, which came with chips, tomato, lettuce, creamy tzatziki and flavoursome chicken, contained in a thick pita wrap. It comes with a drink of your choice, and doesn't break the bank at €8.95. For fast food it's extremely fresh and tasty, and since its arrival, it has been hard to choose anywhere else for lunch.

3. Tuna Sashimi Tacos at Nutbutter

I've been going to Nutbutter on a regular basis for nearly two years now, and during my last visit I decided to opt for something different; the tuna sashimi tacos. Let's just say it'll be difficult to order anything else now.

The tacos come with marinated tuna sashimi, kimchi, pineapple salsa, plant-based sriracha mayo, and tamari pepitas, all in their signature blue corn tortilla. The tuna was super fresh, and the flavours all complimented one another. Definitely one of my top food moments of the month.

4. Blue Cheese and Leek Pizza Slice at Bambino

I am so behind on trying Bambino on Stephen's Street, I'm aware, and no one is shaking their head over it more than me. I've now been twice, and tried three of their delicious pizza slices, all of which were cheesy and cooked to perfection.

But the top dog pizza slice for me has got to be the one I expected to like the least; the blue cheese and leek offering. Sounds semi dodgy, even to a cheese lover like myself, but I can honestly say this slice was sensational, made even better by the generous drizzling of hot honey.

The square burrata slice, pictured below, was also 10/10.

5. Battered Burger from Fuscos

Since before Christmas, the Lovin team have been planning a trip to fish and chip spot Fuscos on Meath Street, and February was when we finally managed the journey. Overwhelmed with a stunning traditional menu, I went for the fish and chips box, which had three fillets of cod and a healthy serving of chips for just €7.50.

However, we were all curious about the battered burger. I seriously miss battered sausages now that I no longer eat pork, and I've got to say, the battered burger, pictured below in the centre of the table, definitely satiates that craving.

Fuscos is not just a Katy recommendation, but one that has the whole Lovin Dublin team's seal of approval.

