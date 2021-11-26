7 dishes to try in Dublin over the weekend

It's the best time of the week for all the foodies out there!

Whether you're vegan, veggie, pescatarian, or a full on meat eater, we've got quite the list for you this week.

1. Vegan Poké Bowl, Mulligans

Location: Sandymount

Poké bowls are all the rage, but you don't need fish for the perfect poké. Mulligans in Sandymount serve a vegan poké bowl as an alternative, with soy and sesame dressing, jasmine rice, tofu, avocado, edamame, radish, red cabbage, and fried onion. Mulligans opens 11am to 12.30am on Saturdays and 12pm to 11.30pm on Sundays.

2. Kimchi and Cheese Sandwich, A Stór

Location: Smithfield

A Stór kick off their new menu with this kimchi and cheese sambo. The ingredients include homemade kimchi, gochujang, emmental, cheddar, basil, all between two pieces of Bretzel sourdough. We love this twist on the classic cheese toastie. A Stór opens 9.30am to 4pm on Saturdays and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

3. Aranchini, Jack Rabbit

Location: Churchtown

Jack Rabbit works out of Churchtown Stores, and are known for their unreal bites. Currently they're doing these Aranchini balls, stuffed with mushroom, squash, watercress, lemon, aioli on Nduja, pancetta, and mascarpone sauce. All with a drizzle of white truffle oil. You can order Jack Rabbit for takeaway, or dine in Churchtown Stores.

4. Charred Harissa Prawns, Happy Endings

Location: Aston Quay

We love a big plate of prawns and these charred harissa style prawns from Happy Endings look unreal. This is only the beginning of their chargrilled dishes. Happy Endings opens 8.30am to 10pm over the weekend.

5. Chocolate Brownie, Drury Buildings

Location: Drury Street

If you thought you had no room for dessert, you'll change your mind once you see this. Drury Buildings serve this chocolate brownie with honey and Jameson ganache, clementine, and honeycomb. Check it out between 12pm and 11.30pm this weekend.

6. BBQ Pulled Chicken Burger, Soup 2

Location: Smithfield

Sometimes nothing goes down better than a burger and chips. Soup 2's weekly burger special is a BBQ pulled chicken burger, served with slaw, fries, and aioli. They open 12pm to 11pm over the weekend.

7. Sweet Potato Dumpling, Lucky Tortoise

Location: Aungier Street

If you love dumplings, but you're vegan, these sweet potato dumplings from Lucky Tortoise are just the ticket. Who doesn't love a mix of sweet and savoury? Lucky Tortoise opens 12-11pm on Saturdays and 12-10pm on Sundays.

We hope you're sufficiently inspired (and hungry) by our list. Go out there foodies and enjoy some great Dublin dishes.

Header image via Instagram/jackrabbiteats

READ ON: Get chicken and waffles for brunch from this Smithfield spot over the weekend!