7 Dublin dishes you've got to try over the weekend

From lobster, to oysters, Christmas spring rolls, to mince pies, you won't be disappointed with our weekly round up of the best eats in Dublin this weekend!

Our weekly round up is pretty varied, but we were seriously impressed with some of these eats from our fave Dublin restaurants and cafés. For all the foodies, we think there's at least one thing on this list that will tickle your fancy (if not a couple of things).

1. Raspberry & Vanilla filled croissant, The Pepper Pot Bakery

Location: George's Arcade

You know here at Lovin we can't get enough of fancy croissants. So we were buzzing to see these raspberry and white chocolate filled croissants from The Pepper Pot Bakery. These bad boys are also stocked in their café. Make sure you stop by on Saturday to see if you can get your hands on one.

2. Captain's Tower, SOLE

Location: South William Street

Who are your sharing this Seafood Tower with? For all over fish fans, SOLE has the perfect dish for you. The Captain's Tower comes with smoked Irish organic salmon, shrimp and Dublin Bay prawns, served with grilled Irish lobster, Irish brown crab toes, steamed West Cork mussels, white wine, garlic cream, and either sweet potato or home cut fries. A seafood lovers dream!

3. Char Siu Bao, The Lucky Tortoise

Location: Aungier Street

One of our fave restaurants for dim sum is doing these Char Siu Bao. These buns come with barbecue pork, and are the perfect appetiser to enjoy with friends.

4. Mince Pie and Ice-Cream Duo, Three Twenty Ice Cream Lab

Location: Drury Street

Is there anything better than a mince pie at Christmas? Well, yes there is. A mince pie that comes warm and served with a helping of ice-cream. Three Twenty Ice Cream Lab are doing these bad boys all weekend. They're around only for the festive season, and with Christmas only 15 days away, we recommend you get onto them soon!

5. Christmas Dinner Spring Rolls, Happy Endings

Location: Aston Quay

Yes, you read that correctly. Happy Endings have done it again with their yummy special, this time making it Christmas themed. Their Christmas Dinner spring rolls come with char siu ham, braised turkey, sprouts, and shallot stuffing, with cranberry sauce. Heaven.

6. Banana, maple, and pecan cake, Fable + Stey

Location: Blackrock

The weekend is for treating yourself, and this new cake from Fable + Stey looks like the perfect treat. If you're not a mince pie fan but still love a festive pastry, this may just be for you!

7. Oysters, Luna Restaurant

Location: Drury Street

We were buzzing to learn that Luna had reopened this week, under the same owner as l'Gueuleton. If you're feeling fancy, or just can't get enough of Oysters, then why not try this dish from the Dublin 2 spot? It comes with Hendricks and cucumber caviar, and Bergamot foam.

What dish catches your eye the most? We think the Christmas dinner spring rolls may take top spot for most creative, but we also can't help but eye up that Lobster tower...

Header image via Instagram/fableandstey

