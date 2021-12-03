8 dishes you've got to try out in Dublin this weekend

From sweet potato spice bags, to deep fried burrata, this is a list you don't want to miss out on!

The weekend is finally here, and so is our list of all the bits you're going to want to try. We've got dishes from Happy Endings, Revolution Rathgar, 777, and many more for your food inspo pleasure.

1. Snickerdoodle, Bread 41

Location: Pearse Street

Bread 41 have tried their hand at the American classic, the Snickerdoodle. Snickerdoodles are cookies made with cinnamon, so the perfect festive snack for a day spent in Dublin city.

2. Sweet Potato Fries Spice Bag, Juanitos Mercado 52

Location: South William Street

We've tried the classic spice bag (most of us have had one a week probably for years now) but Juanitos are mixing it up, using sweet potato fries instead. This spice bag in a bowl looks absolutely divine.

3. Turkey Nuggets, Happy Endings

Location: Aston Quay

Happy Endings are welcoming the holidays with these turkey nuggets, deep fried and tossed in cranberry sauce. This is one weekly special you don't want to miss out on.

4. Deep Fried Burrata, Stone

Location: Stoneybatter

Just feast your eyes on that cheese. Burrata is heavenly at the best of times, but we cannot stop watching Stone's video of their deep fried Burrata.

5. Carnitas Pork Tacos, Revolution

Location: Rathgar

Celebrate the weekend with a big plate of tacos from Revolution in Rathgar. They come loaded with salad and veggies, as well as a healthy helping of chips. Sometimes you've just got to stick to the basics.

6. Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwiches, Fable + Stey

Location: Blackrock

Calling anyone with a sweet tooth - these cookie sambos look dangerous. December 4th does celebrate National Cookie Day, so maybe stop by Fable + Stey and order one of these bad boys to properly celebrate it!

7. Paella, 777

Location: South Great George's Street

Who doesn't love a big plate of paella? Tuck into these gambas at 777 over the weekend, and maybe enjoy a few drinks while you're there too!

8. Arancini, Pink Restaurant

Location: South William Street

Arancini is always a good idea. Start off your meal at Pink Restaurant with their truffle and parmesan arancini. And make sure you get loads of pics of the restaurant's gorge interior.

Which spots are you hitting up? We're thinking you've got to try the Snickerdoodle and cookie sambo, for the weekend that's in it!

Header image via Instagram/juanitos.mercado52

