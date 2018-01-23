Dublin Bus Announce Route Diversion Due To 'Antisocial Behaviour'

Dublin Bus announced a route diversion this evening following 'antisocial behaviour'.

The service took to Facebook to announce the curtailment, which affected Route 27 for more than an hour.

They wrote on their website:

We wish to advise customers that due to anti social behaviour Route 27 will not serve Jobstown for the next hour.Bus will operate to and from Brookfield Road. Service to Jobstown will resume at 20:00.

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

In September of last year, The National Bus and Rail Union reached an agreement with Dublin bus after the union threatened to curtail services over anti-social behaviour in Tallaght.

An agreement with both the NBRU and Siptu stated:



All incidents of stone throwing and anti-social behaviour must be recorded by the radio controller and the bus must be sent to the garda station in Tallaght.

A report of any incident much be submitted by the driver within 24 hours and inspectors must log all incidents in the control diary.

In the event of an incident, the driver will inform the controller and curtailments will be put in place.

An inspector will attend the scene and will should they decide to re-instate the service, they must maintain a visible presence in the area for a minimum of one hour afterwards.

Should a serious incident occur before 8pm, buses will be withdrawn for a minimum of one hour. Should a second incident occur, buses will be withdrawn from the area for the remainder of the day.

Buses will also be withdrawn for the entire night if an incident occurs after 8pm.

Dublin Bus said at the time:

“From time to time we may curtail services in an area for a period of time due to incidents of anti-social behaviour in order to protect our customers and employees.

“Dublin Bus is committed to serving the area of west Tallaght and is working closely with An Garda Síochana, local elected representatives and the community through the community forum in the area.”

READ MORE: Scientologists Accused Of 'Targeting Children' In Dublin As They Apply For Playground Planning Permission