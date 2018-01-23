Scientologists Accused Of 'Targeting Children' In Dublin As They Apply For Playground Planning Permission

"They do anything you can think of for families with children.”

The Scientology Centre at Firhouse, Dublin, has been accused of 'targeting young people' after it was revealed the centre has plans to develop a playground, GAA and rugby pitch.

According to Independent.ie, an application was filed on January 16 outlining plans for a 17sqm playground at the community centre in Firhouse.

In the last few weeks, a number of events apparently aimed at young people have been organised by the centre, including a 'Winter Wonderland' and a Frozen-themed event.

Social Democrats councillor Carly Baily told The Times:

“They are absolutely without question targeting young people and families with young children. They had a six-week Christmas show with a full on carnival, real reindeer and free hot chocolate.

"There’s also been an Alice in Wonderland event and a Frozen event. They do anything you can think of for families with children.”

“We hear from people who are concerned but also from people who think that it’s here and it’s free so it’s fine. The point is we don’t know what it is they’re interested in. It’s clearly a long-term project given the amount of money invested in it.”

A spokeswoman for the Church of Scientology said: "Many came to take part in weekly family fun days including Halloween, Alice in Wonderland tea party, a Community Charity Concert featuring top local talents where the proceeds went to a local homeless charity and our Winter Wonderland activities. Many came with questions and curious to find out what is Scientology, what we believe and what we do."

According to Dublin Live, a spokesperson for the centre said: "Children or anyone under 18 who wishes to do any course, or undergo any testing, are strictly forbidden to do so unless they have written permission from both of their parents or guardians.

"The church also supports effective social betterment programmes for the benefit of all.”

