PIC: Here's All The Lost Phones That Have Been Found On Dublin Buses So Far In 2019

If you recently lost your phone, you'll want to check this

Did you lose your phone on your travels recently?

You might be in luck because Dublin Bus has shared a photo of the various phones that were found by them in the first week of January.

They’re trying to track down the original owners and there’s quite a selection, ranging from iPhones to a few more vintage Nokia numbers.

There’s also a number of Samsungs among the 12 smartphones that were found in the space of just a week.

Lost your phone on the bus? Here are the phones left on our fleet between January 2 and January 8 #DBIsthisyours pic.twitter.com/1Qs5w00iVs — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) January 9, 2019

All of them were found between Wednesday, January 2 and Tuesday, January 8 so if that sounds like it could be yours, then get in touch with the Lost Property Office.

Anyone who lost their phone before January can also get in touch with The Dublin Bus Lost Property Office at 01 703 1321 to see if theirs has been handed in.

Main image via @dublinbusnews

