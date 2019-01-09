News

PIC: Here's All The Lost Phones That Have Been Found On Dublin Buses So Far In 2019

If you recently lost your phone, you'll want to check this

Dublin Bus Lost Phones

Did you lose your phone on your travels recently?

You might be in luck because Dublin Bus has shared a photo of the various phones that were found by them in the first week of January.

They’re trying to track down the original owners and there’s quite a selection, ranging from iPhones to a few more vintage Nokia numbers.

There’s also a number of Samsungs among the 12 smartphones that were found in the space of just a week.

All of them were found between Wednesday, January 2 and Tuesday, January 8 so if that sounds like it could be yours, then get in touch with the Lost Property Office.

Anyone who lost their phone before January can also get in touch with The Dublin Bus Lost Property Office at 01 703 1321 to see if theirs has been handed in.

Main image via @dublinbusnews

dublin bus lost phone lost and found
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

