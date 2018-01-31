Dubliner Who Blamed Dublin Bus Theft On 'Bogus Refunds' Spared Jailed

A former Dublin Bus Worker stole over €14,000 from the company but did so by logging fake customer refunds, The Irish Independent is reporting.

The 26-year-old - whose father, uncle and grandfather had long careers with Dublin Bus - said he stole the money in order to feed his gambling addiction.

Court reporter, Aoife Nic Ardghail, states that he had resigned from his post with Dublin Bus but has also raised the full amount owed to them.

The man from Seskin View Road in Tallaght pleaded guilty to the offences of registering 353 false refunds under his logs.

He said he was extremely embarrassed about the shame he had brought onto his father but did note that he had not gambled in nearly a year.

The judge handed the man a suspended two-year sentence.

READ NEXT: Dublin Woman Issues Deadly Warning To All Gym Goers About Side-Effects Of Addiction To Steroids