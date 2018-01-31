News

Dubliner Who Blamed Dublin Bus Theft On 'Bogus Refunds' Spared Jailed

He racked up €14,000 in stolen cash.

Dublin Bus

A former Dublin Bus Worker stole over €14,000 from the company but did so by logging fake customer refunds, The Irish Independent is reporting. 

The 26-year-old - whose father, uncle and grandfather had long careers with Dublin Bus - said he stole the money in order to feed his gambling addiction. 

Court reporter, Aoife Nic Ardghail, states that he had resigned from his post with Dublin Bus but has also raised the full amount owed to them. 

The man from Seskin View Road in Tallaght pleaded guilty to the offences of registering 353 false refunds under his logs.

He said he was extremely embarrassed about the shame he had brought onto his father but did note that he had not gambled in nearly a year. 

The judge handed the man a suspended two-year sentence.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

