News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer

Fancy having your work displayed?

Canvas1

If you've always wanted to paint one of those boxes that you see scattered all over the city, now is your chance. 

Dublin Canvas are looking for artists to take part in their summer 2018 project and you could be one of them.

They need a whole load of new artists to come on board and help complete a total of 109 new boxes that are just waiting to be brought to life.

They need people to help them transform boxes from some like this...

Into something like this...

Since the project first began in 2015, the boxes have injected a deadly splash of colour to areas that were otherwise grey and bleak.

And as the plan now expands, South Dublin County Council will be the latest area to turn colourful.

Dublin Canvas have uploaded a map to their website which reveals the locations of boxes that are available to be painted (green), and that have already been painted (red).

Canvas Map

If you're a budding artist and you fancy getting involved and painting a box by yourself, or with a group of fellow artists you can check out more information on the Dublin Canvas website

The deadline for submitting work is Monday 16 April, and successful works will be completed between May and late Autumn.

READ MORE: A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
One Of Dublin's Oldest Department Stores Is Set To Get A Whopper €11 Million Upgrade
One Of Dublin's Oldest Department Stores Is Set To Get A Whopper €11 Million Upgrade
The End Of An Era - Kiely's Of Donnybrook Has Been Put Up For Sale
The End Of An Era - Kiely's Of Donnybrook Has Been Put Up For Sale
Dublin Is Getting A New Irish Language Centre To Encourage People To Speak The Cúpla Focal
Dublin Is Getting A New Irish Language Centre To Encourage People To Speak The Cúpla Focal
Proposals Made For New 12,000 Seater Stadium And Shopping Centre In Dublin
Proposals Made For New 12,000 Seater Stadium And Shopping Centre In Dublin
The Dun Laoghaire Baths Are Coming Back – With A €10 Million Makeover
The Dun Laoghaire Baths Are Coming Back – With A €10 Million Makeover
This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
PIC: The Iconic 'REPEAL' Mural Is Back In Town After Being Removed In 2016
PIC: The Iconic 'REPEAL' Mural Is Back In Town After Being Removed In 2016
Two People Arrested After Garda Injured In A Hit And Run In The City Centre
Two People Arrested After Garda Injured In A Hit And Run In The City Centre
Security Guards Called To North Dublin Driving Licence Centre After People Refused To Leave
Security Guards Called To North Dublin Driving Licence Centre After People Refused To Leave
Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
News

A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
'At Least' Nine Gunshots Fired At Dublin House This Morning
Dublin

'At Least' Nine Gunshots Fired At Dublin House This Morning
One Of Dublin's Oldest Department Stores Is Set To Get A Whopper €11 Million Upgrade
News

One Of Dublin's Oldest Department Stores Is Set To Get A Whopper €11 Million Upgrade
One Of Dublin's Most Iconic Buildings Is Up For Sale
Dublin

One Of Dublin's Most Iconic Buildings Is Up For Sale

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin