Dublin City Council Received 19 Complaints About Litter Last Friday

Surprisingly, none referred to The Barge...

Screen Shot 2018 04 26 At 09 46 32

The good weather last week brought us all out of our homes and offices in a bid to catch some rare sunrays in Dublin city. 

As is often the case, a number of people converged at The Barge pub along the Grand Canal, leading to some social media posts calling for people to be more careful with where they put their litter. 

The Journal now reports that 19 official complaints were made Dublin City Council on Friday but surprisingly, none referred to the Grand Canal or Barge area. However, if the scenes depicted in the above link continue, it surely won't be long before our 'big bag of cans' days are numbered.  

READ NEXT: You Can Now Buy a Repeal Jumper With Maser's Iconic Artwork On It

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

