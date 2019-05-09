New Dublin ‘Co-Living’ Building Would Have 42 Bedrooms Sharing One Kitchen

A ‘Dickensian’ proposal for a new co-living apartment building in Dún Laoghaire is receiving a huge amount of criticism.

The five-storey building on Eblana Avenue would see 42 bedrooms share just one kitchen and living area on one floor.

Each of the en suite rooms has a pull-down bed and kitchenette and would set you back around €1,300 a month.

This is what loose-touch regulation produces: 42 bedrooms sharing a kitchen in Dún Laoghaire. Government encouraging Dickensian solutions to the housing crisis. I hope Bord Pleanála refuses #EP2019 https://t.co/uPXYP7delI pic.twitter.com/AiEJHjpGoi — Ciarán Cuffe (@CiaranCuffe) May 7, 2019

Each floor has one kitchen and dining area along with one living area.

The co-living building plans put forward to An Bord Pleanála by Bartra Capital Property Group would have a total of 208 ‘single occupancy bedspaces’ over five floors.

They also have plans for similar developments in Blanchardstown and Tallaght, branding the concept ‘Niche Living’.

Green Party councillor Ciarán Cuffe said, “If permission is granted for this development it will result in a slowing down of provision of adequately sized homes, as super-profits will be made from these shoebox units.

“We are in a housing crisis. We need to build homes of a decent standard.”

James Cormican, head of development of co-living at Bartra Capital, commented, “It is a modern form of accommodation for today’s young workers. Dublin is a very international city and this type of accommodation has proved very successful internationally.”

