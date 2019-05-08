A New David Attenborough Mural Has Just Appeared In Dublin

A brilliant new David Attenborough mural has just gone up in Dublin 8.

The group behind SUBSET in Dublin unveiled the new artwork in the city to mark Attenborough’s 93rd birthday today.

And if you want to catch a glimpse of the mural yourself, you’ll find it on Longwood Avenue in Portobello.

The iconic documentary-maker might be turning 93 today, but it doesn’t look like he’s planning on slowing down any time soon.

On top of his new Netflix documentary series Our Planet that just came out last month, Sir David announced an unexpected new project today.

He’s launching a competition to find a music producer to create an ‘Ibiza trance anthem’ out of his 1956 recording of ‘hypnotic’ ancient Balinese village music.

