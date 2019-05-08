د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

A New David Attenborough Mural Has Just Appeared In Dublin

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A brilliant new David Attenborough mural has just gone up in Dublin 8.

The group behind SUBSET in Dublin unveiled the new artwork in the city to mark Attenborough’s 93rd birthday today.

And if you want to catch a glimpse of the mural yourself, you’ll find it on Longwood Avenue in Portobello.

View this post on Instagram

#geometricabstraction #anamorphic

A post shared by SUBSET (@subset) on

The iconic documentary-maker might be turning 93 today, but it doesn’t look like he’s planning on slowing down any time soon.

On top of his new Netflix documentary series Our Planet that just came out last month, Sir David announced an unexpected new project today.

He’s launching a competition to find a music producer to create an ‘Ibiza trance anthem’ out of his 1956 recording of ‘hypnotic’ ancient Balinese village music.

READ NEXT: There Is A Beer, Bourbon And BBQ Festival Happening In Dublin This Month

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK