Dublin Fire Brigade Appeals For Return Of Stolen Equipment

Anyone with information is urged to get in contact...

Dublin Fire Brigade has made an appeal to the public after two pieces of equipment were stolen from an engine.

At the time, fire crew were attending to a cardiac arrest in a pub on Faussagh Avenue in Cabra.

Last night, pictures of the equipment were posted on Twitter and anyone who has seen the items or has any information as to their whereabouts is urged to get in contact.

Unfortunately, while our fire crew were assitisting with a Cardiac Arrest in a pub on Fassaugh Avenue, #Cabra, two pieces of equipment were stolen off the fire engine. Similar to the pictures below if you have seen, or know where the equipment is please get in contact. pic.twitter.com/kKgI7YQ2kG — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 22, 2018

READ NEXT: WATCH: Looks Like Conor McGregor's Da Really Isn't A Fan Of The DART — Here's Why

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here