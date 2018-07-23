News

Dublin Fire Brigade Appeals For Return Of Stolen Equipment

Anyone with information is urged to get in contact...

Screen Shot 2018 07 23 At 09 11 42

Dublin Fire Brigade has made an appeal to the public after two pieces of equipment were stolen from an engine.

At the time, fire crew were attending to a cardiac arrest in a pub on Faussagh Avenue in Cabra.

Last night, pictures of the equipment were posted on Twitter and anyone who has seen the items or has any information as to their whereabouts is urged to get in contact.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Looks Like Conor McGregor's Da Really Isn't A Fan Of The DART — Here's Why

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

dublin fire brigade stolen equipment cabra
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Fire Brigade Appeals For Return Of Stolen Equipment
Dublin Fire Brigade Appeals For Return Of Stolen Equipment
Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September
Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September
Leo Varadkar Responds To The Sun Newspaper With Classy Answer
Leo Varadkar Responds To The Sun Newspaper With Classy Answer
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Ryanair Issue Apology To Passengers At Dublin Airport Following Further Cancellations
Ryanair Issue Apology To Passengers At Dublin Airport Following Further Cancellations
An Array Of Music Stars Have Been Confirmed To Perform For The Pope At Croke Park
An Array Of Music Stars Have Been Confirmed To Perform For The Pope At Croke Park
Looted Lidl In Tallaght Given Reopening Date And Will Be Bigger Than Before
Looted Lidl In Tallaght Given Reopening Date And Will Be Bigger Than Before
Flight To Dublin Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport
Flight To Dublin Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport
Footage Emerges From High-Speed Car Chase In Dublin On Wednesday
Footage Emerges From High-Speed Car Chase In Dublin On Wednesday
One In 10 Dublin Bus Services Won't Travel Direct To City Under New Plan
One In 10 Dublin Bus Services Won't Travel Direct To City Under New Plan
PICS: Famous Dublin Nightclub Being Torn Down To Build "Soulless, Profit-Forward Hotel"
PICS: Famous Dublin Nightclub Being Torn Down To Build "Soulless, Profit-Forward Hotel"
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
Nine Genuinely Useful Tips For Having A Wonderfully Restful Sleep Tonight
Feature

Nine Genuinely Useful Tips For Having A Wonderfully Restful Sleep Tonight
Adventurous With Food? These Are The 11 Most Unusual Dishes In Dublin
Best Of

Adventurous With Food? These Are The 11 Most Unusual Dishes In Dublin
Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
Food and Drink

Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
WATCH: Looks Like Conor McGregor's Da Really Isn't A Fan Of The DART — Here's Why
Video

WATCH: Looks Like Conor McGregor's Da Really Isn't A Fan Of The DART — Here's Why

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group