Dublin Fire Brigade Are At The Scene Of a Fire At Apartment Block On Marrowbone Lane Tonight

Two trucks are at the scene

Fire Brigade Feat

Dublin Fire Brigade are currently attending the scene of a fire at Marrowbone Lane off Cork St in Dublin tonight. 

Two trucks were dispatched to attend the scene at an apartment block. 

The twitter team shared two photos of the incident with the caption: 

'Firefighters from D Watch Dolphin's Barn attended a fire off Marrowbone Lane tonight. 2 fire engines on scene

No reports of any injuries at this time. 

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

