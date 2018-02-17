Dublin Fire Brigade Are At The Scene Of a Fire At Apartment Block On Marrowbone Lane Tonight

Two trucks are at the scene

Dublin Fire Brigade are currently attending the scene of a fire at Marrowbone Lane off Cork St in Dublin tonight.

Two trucks were dispatched to attend the scene at an apartment block.

The twitter team shared two photos of the incident with the caption:

'Firefighters from D Watch Dolphin's Barn attended a fire off Marrowbone Lane tonight. 2 fire engines on scene #Dublin #fire'

Firefighters from D Watch Dolphin's Barn attended a fire off Marrowbone Lane tonight. 2 fire engines on scene #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/hN46ysTEW1 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 17, 2018

No reports of any injuries at this time.

READ MORE: New Irish Podcast 'Before Brunch' Is Your Ultimate Weekend Guilty Pleasure