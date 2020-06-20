Dublin Fire Brigade dealing with a blaze in Carrickmines retail park

Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene of a fire that has broken out at Carrickmines retail park.

Three Dublin Fire Brigade engines are at the scene, with DFB posting on Twitter that 'Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire which has affected a nearby gas main. Smoke is visible in the area and Gas Networks Ireland and the Gardaí are on scene.'

3 fire engines are currently dealing with a fire in #Carrickmines Retail Park. Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire which has affected a nearby gas main. Smoke is visible in the area and @GasNetIrl and @GardaTraffic are on scene #Dublin #fire #DLRCC pic.twitter.com/AemgSq6ilG — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 20, 2020

AA Roadwatch has posted that 'Emergency services are dealing with a fire in Carrickmines Industrial Estate and as a result, traffic is heavy on Glenamuck Road approaching the Ballyogan Rd junction. Take care as smoke may be affecting visibility in the area.'

Be alert if you're in the area.