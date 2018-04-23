Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Stern Warning To Those Leaving Litter On Sunny Days

Towards the end of last week, Dublin experienced a fair dose of sunny weather and it's fair to say we welcomed the sunshine with open arms.

All around the city people put on their sunnies and drank a few cans and for the most part the craic was had. However, the state of Dublin's go-to sunny weather gathering location along the Grand Canal after the festivities left a lot of people a bit disappointed. Empty cans, boxes and plastic bags were strewn all the way along the stretch and now Dublin Fire Brigade has warned revellers to be mindful of the potential damage they are doing by leaving litter behind them.

DFB has this afternoon posted the following message on Twitter:

'After a sunny day, public bins can become full. Apart from looking unsightly, litter like this can give arsonists an opportunity to start a fire, which can quickly spread to dry grass, bushes and trees and destroy the surrounding area. Please bring YOUR litter home. #LeaveNoTrace'

After sunny day, public bins can become full. Apart from looking unsightly, litter like this can give arsonists an opportunity to start a fire, which can quickly spread to dry grass, bushes and trees and destroy the surrounding area. Please bring YOUR litter home. #LeaveNoTrace pic.twitter.com/q8wYClXmRc — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 23, 2018

You heard 'em, folks. Something to remember the next time the sun shows its face, whenever that may be.

