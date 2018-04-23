News

Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Stern Warning To Those Leaving Litter On Sunny Days

Keep it clean, lads...

Screen Shot 2018 04 23 At 15 03 29

Towards the end of last week, Dublin experienced a fair dose of sunny weather and it's fair to say we welcomed the sunshine with open arms. 

All around the city people put on their sunnies and drank a few cans and for the most part the craic was had. However, the state of Dublin's go-to sunny weather gathering location along the Grand Canal after the festivities left a lot of people a bit disappointed. Empty cans, boxes and plastic bags were strewn all the way along the stretch and now Dublin Fire Brigade has warned revellers to be mindful of the potential damage they are doing by leaving litter behind them. 

DFB has this afternoon posted the following message on Twitter:

'After a sunny day, public bins can become full. Apart from looking unsightly, litter like this can give arsonists an opportunity to start a fire, which can quickly spread to dry grass, bushes and trees and destroy the surrounding area. Please bring YOUR litter home. #LeaveNoTrace'

You heard 'em, folks. Something to remember the next time the sun shows its face, whenever that may be. 

READ NEXT: Here's The Perfect Seaside Walk On A Lovely Spring Afternoon

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Stern Warning To Those Leaving Litter On Sunny Days
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Stern Warning To Those Leaving Litter On Sunny Days
A Busy Road Near Dublin Airport Will Be Closed Early This Week
A Busy Road Near Dublin Airport Will Be Closed Early This Week
The 'REPEAL' Mural On The Project Arts Centre Has Been Removed Once Again
The 'REPEAL' Mural On The Project Arts Centre Has Been Removed Once Again
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
Aggressive Passenger On Dublin Bound Ryanair Plane Delays Flight For Four Hours
Aggressive Passenger On Dublin Bound Ryanair Plane Delays Flight For Four Hours
Dublin's First Outdoor Public Swimming Pool Is Among Possible Plans For The IFSC
Dublin's First Outdoor Public Swimming Pool Is Among Possible Plans For The IFSC
There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
TDs Certainly Won't Like This News About The Dáil Bar
TDs Certainly Won't Like This News About The Dáil Bar
The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins
The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins
Take Note - There Will Be Some Temporary Changes To Dublin Airport In The Coming Weeks
Take Note - There Will Be Some Temporary Changes To Dublin Airport In The Coming Weeks
We Could Soon See Giant Cruise Ships Docking Up At Bray Harbour
We Could Soon See Giant Cruise Ships Docking Up At Bray Harbour
Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig
Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig
A Young Irish Rock Band Will Support The Rolling Stones At Croke Park Next Month
Entertainment

A Young Irish Rock Band Will Support The Rolling Stones At Croke Park Next Month
Flight Bound For Dublin Airport Forced To Make Emergency Landing
Dublin

Flight Bound For Dublin Airport Forced To Make Emergency Landing
PIC: A House Is Up For Sale In Glasnevin For €29,500 - But Is It ACTUALLY A House?
Lifestyle

PIC: A House Is Up For Sale In Glasnevin For €29,500 - But Is It ACTUALLY A House?
VIDEOS: Protests Begin As 'REPEAL' Mural Is Removed At Project Arts Centre
Dublin

VIDEOS: Protests Begin As 'REPEAL' Mural Is Removed At Project Arts Centre

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
Dublin

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Food and Drink

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin