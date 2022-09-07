Dublin Fire Brigade respond to blaze caused by charger plugged in overnight

This will swiftly put the fear of god into anyone who sleeps with their phone charging under their pillow.

And by the looks of these pictures, that's probably for the best.

Dublin Fire Brigade have shared images of an overnight house fire, reportedly caused by a charger. Firefighters from Tallaght and Rathfarnham were called to attend the blaze.

Firefighters from Tallaght and Rathfarnham were called to a house fire overnight which appears to have been caused by a charger.



The family were alerted by their smoke alarm and were unharmed. The house was smoke damaged.



We appeal to people not to charge devices overnight. pic.twitter.com/Swz64p8U5P — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 6, 2022

Images show a damaged plug socket and walls along with a melted charger. DFB said the family were alerted by their fire alarm and were unharmed. However, the house was smoke damaged. The fire service appealed to people not to charge devices overnight.

NSAI have also warned consumers to be extremely careful when buying and using electrical products. Pat Bracken, NSAI’s Director of Corporate Services said:

Everyone knows the rules of basic fire safety and indeed many look out for safety standards, such as the CE Mark, when buying electrical products. However, although the device may be manufactured to the correct safety standards, it can still become very dangerous, very quickly, if not used in the appropriate environment. Electrical products like hair straighteners, hairdryers, laptops and phone chargers can be incredibly dangerous if left on beds or sofas. Although duvets and quilts often undergo flammability tests, accidents like this can still occur.

Header image via Twitter/DubFireBrigade

