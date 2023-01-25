Dublin hairstylist opens Northside's first autism friendly barbershop

An incredible resource for the community of Fairview and beyond.

Dublin woman Sarah Darby has recently opened the Northside's first autism friendly barbershop, catering to neurodivergent clients of all ages.

After 15 years in the business, Sarah found many parents were struggling to find a barbershop that catered to their children's specific needs and was inspired to create a space that accommodated them.

Through this, the idea for 'Sensory Sunday' was born.

Every Sunday, Sarah makes a number of small changes to the shop for those with additional needs, to ensure they feel comfortable.

Advertisement

These measures include iPads and tv with games and YouTube to keep kids entertained, dimmed lights, sensory music and a weighted lap pad. Sarah also reached out to Dublin business Senco Sensory, who provided a beanbag for children who are scared to sit in the chair. "We also have floor mats so I can cut their hair wherever they feel most comfortable, whether that's on the bean bag on the bench or even on the floor", Sarah told Lovin.

While diligently catering to each child's specific needs, Sarah also keeps up to date with current trends and ensures they leave the shop with the exact style they want. When asked what styles in particular were popular among her clients at the moment, Sarah said:

Most of the hairstyles in vogue at the moment are fades , skinfades, mullets and long hair but we do our best to get the haircut done no matter what that may be. Some of the kids lately on Sensory Sunday wanted a line on the side of their head which was super cute.

Advertisement

Sensory Sunday welcomes people with autism and complex needs of all ages, and so far the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. As Sarah says, "Everyone needs a haircut at the end of the day so I'm happy to be able to help the best I can".

Find out more about Sensory Sunday and keep up with The Master Barber Shop HERE

Header image via Instagram/themasterbarbershopfairview