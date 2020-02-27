Close

  • Dublin included in yellow wind warning ahead of approach of Storm Jorge

Dublin included in yellow wind warning ahead of approach of Storm Jorge

By Darragh Murphy

February 27, 2020 at 12:07pm

Storm Jorge has been named and is likely to affect most of the country this weekend.

The west of Ireland will be worst hit, with Status Orange wind warnings issued by Met Eireann to seven counties on the west coast.

But the east will also be affected as a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for all of Leinster, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning for the above areas reads: "A band of very strong winds, associated with storm Jorge (Hor-hay) will extend across the country during Saturday morning and persist through the rest of the day and into the night. Southwest veering westerly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected."

This Status Yellow wind warning comes into effect at 9am on Saturday morning and will remain valid until 3am on Sunday morning.

Met Eireann has yet to issue the detailed forecast for Dublin on Saturday but it's set to be a miserable day in the capital, with heavy, thundery showers also possible.

Stay tuned to Met Eireann's social media channels for any additional weather warnings as Storm Jorge approaches.

