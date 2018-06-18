This Dublin Favourite Is Closing And We're Devastated

Nooooo.

Dublin's Cat Lounge is closing down and we're devastated.

The lounge gave visitors a chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life while chilling with cats and kittens.

It was pretty dope.

Writing on Facebook today, the owner said, "

I writing to share the terrible news that Cat Lounge is closing on 31st August 2018. Since we opened on 10th October 2017, we have had major success and have enjoyed every minute of it. We have housed 55 cats from our vets and rescues and rehomed most of them. I wanted to change peoples mind, and I wanted to help the rescues the best way I could. Unfortunately, cats alone in a business is not enough to cover costs, and I have suffered some very big debts trying to keep going, telling myself that it will get better. It hasn’t gotten better, and I have had to make the very hard decision to close Cat Lounge."

Here are some of the beautiful moments that the Cat Lounge gave us.

Emma hard at work as always!!! A post shared by Cat Lounge (@cat_lounge_dublin) on Jun 18, 2018 at 7:07am PDT

We hope it comes back in another form soon.

READ NEXT: Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here