News

Dublin Internet Trolls' Death Threats To Labour Party Member Described As "Shocking" & "Deeply Disquieting"

They started in July 2015.

Death Threats Jan

The Irish Independent is reporting that a Dublin man has been spared jail despite sending vile, online death threats to Labour senator, Lorraine Higgins.  

Stephen French from Walkinstown sent many death threats to Higgins between July and August in 2015. 

Some of the insults, as revealed by the paper's journalists Andrew Phelan and Robin Schiller, included claims like: "I'm also going to put bullets up your fucking arse and watch you bleed like a river."

In another email that was seen exclusively by the publication, French said that:

"I'm going to blow your big fucking Jew nose right off," adding "nothing better than to fill a rat's mouth with lead."

French also joked about practicing with his gun so that his aim would be on target.

"When the time is right I'm not only going to fill your rat's mouth with lead, your rat's mouth is going to be so full of lead it's going to fly out the back of your neck…

French's own solicitor Philip Hannon described the letters as "shocking" and was "deeply, deeply disquieting reading it."

French was handed a two years suspended sentence for his actions. 

READ NEXT: Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Internet Trolls' Death Threats To Labour Party Member Described As "Shocking" & "Deeply Disquieting"
Dublin Internet Trolls' Death Threats To Labour Party Member Described As "Shocking" & "Deeply Disquieting"
Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening
Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought
We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought
Woohoo - There's A Harry Potter Quiz Happening in Dublin Soon
Woohoo - There's A Harry Potter Quiz Happening in Dublin Soon
Dublin Man Confronted By Vigilante Group With Accusations Of Grooming 11-Year-Old Boy
Dublin Man Confronted By Vigilante Group With Accusations Of Grooming 11-Year-Old Boy
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
Dublin Councillors Vote To Spend Half A Million Euro On Lowering Clontarf Seawall
Dublin Councillors Vote To Spend Half A Million Euro On Lowering Clontarf Seawall
Jervis Street's Biggest Clothing Store Is Closing Down After Eight Years
Jervis Street's Biggest Clothing Store Is Closing Down After Eight Years
Emerging News About Al Porter Allegations After Three Months Is Startling
Emerging News About Al Porter Allegations After Three Months Is Startling
Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
News

Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
News

If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening
News

Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
News

Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin