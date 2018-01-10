Dublin Internet Trolls' Death Threats To Labour Party Member Described As "Shocking" & "Deeply Disquieting"

The Irish Independent is reporting that a Dublin man has been spared jail despite sending vile, online death threats to Labour senator, Lorraine Higgins.

Stephen French from Walkinstown sent many death threats to Higgins between July and August in 2015.

Some of the insults, as revealed by the paper's journalists Andrew Phelan and Robin Schiller, included claims like: "I'm also going to put bullets up your fucking arse and watch you bleed like a river."

In another email that was seen exclusively by the publication, French said that:

"I'm going to blow your big fucking Jew nose right off," adding "nothing better than to fill a rat's mouth with lead."

French also joked about practicing with his gun so that his aim would be on target.

"When the time is right I'm not only going to fill your rat's mouth with lead, your rat's mouth is going to be so full of lead it's going to fly out the back of your neck…

French's own solicitor Philip Hannon described the letters as "shocking" and was "deeply, deeply disquieting reading it."

French was handed a two years suspended sentence for his actions.

READ NEXT: Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot