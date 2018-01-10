News

Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot

The station confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Today Fm

Today FM has announced Al Porter's replacement for the daytime, 12pm to 2pm weekday slot. 

Muireann O'Connell - who has been in the radio business for 12 years - takes over the reigns full time.

Muireann started her radio career in Limerick’s Live 95 before moving to SPIN South West and has also worked for Phantom 4 and 98FM. 

She joined Today FM in 2016 where she presented a number of shows across day time and weekends.

Speaking about her new show, Muireann commented on the station's website: “I have loved Today FM for as long as I remember and the idea of ever getting to work here was something I never imagined would happen. I love this place and everyone who works here and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

CEO of Today FM, Keith McCormack said: “We’re delighted to welcome Muireann to the daytime line up on Today FM. Listeners will already be familiar with Muireann from her various roles on the station, notably her hugely successful ‘Saturday Hits’ show. 

"Muireann is an extremely talented broadcaster and presenter and on behalf of the Today FM team, I’d like to extend our best wishes to her as she takes up the midday mantel. We have big plans in 2018 for the station and look forward to sharing these with our listeners”

Her new lunchtime show begins on Today FM on Monday, 22nd January from 12-2pm 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

