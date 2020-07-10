Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin library warns people against microwaving library books to kill Covid-19 germs

By Sarah Finnan

July 10, 2020 at 11:01am

Share:

A Dublin library group has warned people against microwaving library books after one user attempted to do so in an effort to kill off Covid-19 germs. Yes, really.

Staff at Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Libraries had to take to social media in recent days, advising people against microwaving library books. Prompted to do so after one library user returned a book in less than mint condition, it turns out that they had tried to zap the book in the microwave in an effort to kill off Covid-19 germs.

Assuring the public that all books are quarantined upon return, the team took to Twitter to explain why microwaving books is not a good idea.

"No, you shouldn't microwave library books to try and kill COVID-19! All returned material is quarantined for 72 hours. Items are fitted with a metallic Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag which can and will burn if microwaved."

Also sharing photos of the singed book, they encouraged people to "hold firm".

 

It may seem like an obvious statement, but apparently it still needs to be said. Best stick to just the microwave popcorn, eh?

Header image via Twitter/Dlr Libraries

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Rise in CAO applicants to Trinity College following Normal People success

Share:

Latest articles

Accents Coffee & Tea Lounge has announced its permanent closure

Here's how to make five delicious lunches for under €15

Rise in CAO applicants to Trinity College following Normal People success

All Phoenix Park gates except one will reopen tomorrow

You may also love

Tony Holohan has been nominated for the Freedom of Dublin City

Dublin pub 'very disappointed with the behaviour in the city' last night

'Unseasonably windy' conditions to hit Howth Head this weekend

McDonald's reintroducing customer favourites back to the menu next week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.