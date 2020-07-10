Dublin library warns people against microwaving library books to kill Covid-19 germs

A Dublin library group has warned people against microwaving library books after one user attempted to do so in an effort to kill off Covid-19 germs. Yes, really.

Staff at Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Libraries had to take to social media in recent days, advising people against microwaving library books. Prompted to do so after one library user returned a book in less than mint condition, it turns out that they had tried to zap the book in the microwave in an effort to kill off Covid-19 germs.

Assuring the public that all books are quarantined upon return, the team took to Twitter to explain why microwaving books is not a good idea.

"No, you shouldn't microwave library books to try and kill COVID-19! All returned material is quarantined for 72 hours. Items are fitted with a metallic Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag which can and will burn if microwaved."

Also sharing photos of the singed book, they encouraged people to "hold firm".

🚫😨💥No, you shouldn't microwave library books to try and kill COVID-19! All returned material is quarantined for 72 hours.

Items are fitted with a metallic Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag which can and will burn if microwaved.#phase3 #holdfirm #library #dlrLibraries pic.twitter.com/BHcqPaJF3X — dlr Libraries (@DLR_Libraries) July 8, 2020

It may seem like an obvious statement, but apparently it still needs to be said. Best stick to just the microwave popcorn, eh?

