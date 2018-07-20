News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease

It has claimed the lives of 30 people already and HSE warns that both children and adults are affected

Measles Feb

Dubliners are being warned by the HSE to be extremely vigilant after it was confirmed that there had been two cases of measles in the capital.

One set was diagnosed in an adult and the other was diagnosed in a child who had returned to the capital after being in Europe.

Over 30 people have died because of Measles in Europe in 2018.

A spokesperson for the HSE said that:

"Anyone who has been exposed and is not immune to measles (either through natural infection or MMR vaccination) may develop measles up to three weeks following date of exposure.

"Measles is highly contagious and is spread easily. The time between exposure to measles and developing the rash is usually 14 days (range 7-21 days).

"People are infectious from 4 days before rash starts until 4 days after."

These are the things to look out for:

  • Ear infections
  • A severe cough
  • Breathing difficulties
  • Viral and bacterial infections
  • Eye infections
  • Runny nose
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhoea
  • Stomach cramps
  • A rash that starts on the head and spreads down the body - consists of flat red and brown blotches that blend into each other and last for around four to seven days.

The HSE is urging anyone with measles symptoms to:

  • Stay at home from work. Children should not attend school or crèche.
  • Call the Department of Public Health at 061 – 483338
  • Telephone your GP immediately
  • Experts also recommend that the best way to protect against measles is to get the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine, all children should get their first dose of this at 12 months and the second when they are aged 4-5 years.

You can find more information on the matter here.

