GAA World Shocked By Latest Dublin Footballing News

Interesting...

Dublin Gaa Cluxton

We were going to see this happen eventually.

The Dubs have been invincible over the last few years and after winning their 408th successive Leinster title, they are marching on to compete for an insane 4-in-a-row.

However, on Wednesday night, their minors were in action against Wicklow and lost by four points.

As you can imagine, the GAA world outside of the capital were absolutely delighted to hear this kind of result.

It just goes to show that Dublin GAA can be beaten now and aren't as untouchable as everyone thinks.

This will stop the talk about splitting the county in two.

Well done, Wicklow.

READ NEXT: Dublin GAA Chief Executive Reveals Actual Truth About All-Ireland Winning Dubs

Dublin dublin gaa GAA sport wicklow Minor Football
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

