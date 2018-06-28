GAA World Shocked By Latest Dublin Footballing News

We were going to see this happen eventually.

The Dubs have been invincible over the last few years and after winning their 408th successive Leinster title, they are marching on to compete for an insane 4-in-a-row.

However, on Wednesday night, their minors were in action against Wicklow and lost by four points.

As you can imagine, the GAA world outside of the capital were absolutely delighted to hear this kind of result.

It just goes to show that Dublin GAA can be beaten now and aren't as untouchable as everyone thinks.

This will stop the talk about splitting the county in two.

Huge win for Wicklow minor footballers this evening over Dublin. Yes over Dublin. Great to see them making progress and to the many people that have helped them along the way. — Martin Kiely (@MartinKiely1) June 27, 2018

Wicklow Minors win on a scoreline of Wicklow 2-06 to Dublins 0-08. Well done all. — Blessington GAA (@BlessingtonGaa) June 27, 2018

Jaysus, well done the young lads! https://t.co/ngpOYRF0Ta — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 27, 2018

Three shrills of a whistle haven’t sounded as good in a while. Final score Wicklow 2-6 Dublin 0-8... well deserved. Congratulations to the team, the management team and everyone involved! Great night for Wicklow GAA — Garden County Sport (@gardencountyspt) June 27, 2018

Well done, Wicklow.

