PICS: Dublin's Most Expensive House Is Up For Sale And Prepare To Drool Over The Pictures

There's a big price tag on this baby

Dublin Expensive House Main

Ever wanted to know what Dublin's most expensive house looked like and what it cost?

Well check this out...

Dublin Expensive House 1
Dublin Expensive House 2
Dublin Expensive House 3

Pick your jaw back up there now.

What's the damage? A crisp €10m but it's not that bad really.

All you need to do is fork out €140,000 a year and the place is yours.

Grandddd.

It's situated in Killiney in South Dublin and has a savage view of Bray Head and Dalkey.

You can find more info on the place here.

Dublin Most Expensive House
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

