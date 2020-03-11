Dublin one of 11 counties issued with a wind warning starting tonight

Dublin is one of 11 counties that has been issued with a status yellow wind warning which will come into effect in the early hours of Thursday.

As if the ongoing coronavirus situation wasn't enough, Dublin now has a status yellow wind warning to contend with. The capital is one of 11 counties that Met Eireann has included an advisory that was issued at 1pm, the others being Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

The warning reads 'Southwest winds veering west to northwest will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 80 to 110km/h. Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts on Thursday.'

The warning is valid from 4am until 6pm on Thursday. More information can be found here.