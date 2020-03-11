Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • News /

  • Dublin one of 11 counties issued with a wind warning starting tonight

Dublin one of 11 counties issued with a wind warning starting tonight

By James Fenton

March 11, 2020 at 2:36pm

Share:

Dublin is one of 11 counties that has been issued with a status yellow wind warning which will come into effect in the early hours of Thursday.

As if the ongoing coronavirus situation wasn't enough, Dublin now has a status yellow wind warning to contend with. The capital is one of 11 counties that Met Eireann has included an advisory that was issued at 1pm, the others being Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

The warning reads 'Southwest winds veering west to northwest will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 80 to 110km/h. Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts on Thursday.'

The warning is valid from 4am until 6pm on Thursday. More information can be found here.

Share:

Latest articles

Popular Dublin restaurant 'decimated by cancellations' on Tuesday

Drink & Draw has added a Michael D Higgins themed night

Biffy Clyro announce Dublin show as part of upcoming tour

The Vegan Sandwich Co is hosting an exclusive vegan dinner event this June

You may also love

Popular Dublin restaurant 'decimated by cancellations' on Tuesday

Dublin cafes plead for public cooperation to combat spread of coronavirus

Trinity College's lectures to be delivered online for remainder of semester

DCU cancel upcoming spring graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus concerns

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy