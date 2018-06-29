These Dublin Spots Will Have Their Speed Limit Reduced To 30km/h

If you're a frequent user of these roads, you better be careful or you could get surprise penalty points.

A phased expansion of 30km/h speed limits is to be expanded in the Dublin City Council area again in 2018.

The latest roll out of 30km/h zones will exclude main roads, except for proposed periodic speed limits outside schools.

According to the council, the areas chosen for this phase are based on submissions from elected representatives and members of the public over the past couple of years; consideration of roads and streets that include an engineered layout and design and the potential for introducing a self enforcing speed limit; assessment against the accident database and close consultation with the Gardai, and information from speed surveys of the existing speeds on candidate roads and streets.

Details can be found at dublincity.ie/speedreview and submissions can be made via consultation.dublincity.ie by 5pm on Tuesday 24th of July.

The new proposed periodic speed limits outside schools are:

Howth Road from a point at Public Lamp Standard 86 and heading West for 160m and East for 60m, between the hours of 08.15 to 9.30 and 12.45 to 16.15.

Griffith Avenue from a point at Public Lamp Standard 11 and heading West for 373m and East for 67m, between the hours of 08.15 to 9.30 and 12.45 to 16.15.

Seamus Ennis Road from a point at Public Lamp Standard 70 and heading West for 78m and East for 92m, between the hours of 08.15 to 9.30 and 12.45 to 16.15.

Terenure Road East from a point at Public Lamp Standard 16 and heading East for 200m and West for 80m, between the hours of 08.15 to 9.30 and 12.45 to 16.15.

Clareville Road East from a point at Public Lamp Standard 11 and heading East for 79m and West for 100m, between the hours of 08.15 to 9.30 and 12.45 to 16.15.

