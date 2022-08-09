Dublin Simon Community issue advice for rough sleepers as temperatures rise

As temperatures continue to soar across the country this week, the Dublin Simon Community's outreach team are on the streets providing suncream and water to those sleeping rough.

These people are more vulnerable to sunburn, sun stroke and other health complications arising from the hot weather.

In a social media post, the Dublin based charity said that their outreach team would be on the streets over the next few days providing care to those who need it.

They wrote:

Our Outreach team is out on the streets in Dublin City & County from 7am - 1am each day this week providing suncream and water, encouraging people to take shelter and seeing medical advice if necessary.

The Simon Community also appealed for anyone who sees a person in difficulty to contact them via the Rough Sleeper Alerts App or on 01 872 0185. They added that some of their clients may have moved from their regular spots to seek relief from the sun.

Met Éireann have advised that "uncomfortably warm" temperatures at nighttime are likely for the next week or so. Temperatures are set to reach the high twenties with heatwave-esque conditions likely. A weather advisory for the entire country is in place and will remain in effect until midnight on Sunday this weekend.

