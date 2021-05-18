Dublin to get its first ever 'fully green' sustainable summer camp for kids this year

By Brian Dillon

May 18, 2021 at 12:49pm

The first fully green multi-activity sustainable summer camp for kids in Dublin is launching in June 2021.

This June sees the launch of the first-ever fully green, multi-activity sustainable summer camp for boys and girls aged 5 - 12 years.

Active Camps is designed to provide kids with action-packed days, filled with fun and sustainable activities that will keep them active and help them make new friends during the summer holidays.

They have two programmes of activities on offer: one for kids aged 5 to 7 and one for kids aged 8 to 12. Because of their dedication to sustainability and green living, they have even teamed up with Flossie and the Beach Cleaners, a group of marine enthusiasts who care deeply about the ocean and its marine life. You'll often see them cleaning plastic off beaches around Dublin.

Keeping in check with the sustainability ethos, Active Camps is also accepting donations of unwanted sports gear (hula hoops, cones, balls, etc.) and art supplies (markers, crayons, paints, etc.) from local schools and sports organisations looking to clear out.

Founder of ACTIVE CAMPS, Ali Coffey said,“ We are very excited to be running the first “fully green” multi-activity summer camps and showing the children the importance of living sustainably. As we all look forward to the “new normal” we also have noticed the benefits lockdowns have had on the environment. With another summer of staycations ahead, we see the opportunity to integrate the need for fun and local activities with the importance of sustainability for future generations. We are thrilled to be working with Flossie and the Beach Cleaners with their wealth of experience. Flossie and the Beach Cleaners are also currently working hard to get Environmentalism recognised as a core subject in the national curriculum.”

Meanwhile, Co-founder Stewart Lee said,“ Education is the key to battling climate change but summer isn’t the time for school lessons. The aim of ACTIVE CAMPS is to engage our campers with fun games and activities which have sustainability at their core. Ultimately, setting them up with the basic skills and knowledge to protect their planet and their future.”

As it's a fully green summer camp, there will be no single-use plastic, no printed flyers and no new plastic equipment. Plus, there will even be climate workshops, eco crafts and activities, and lessons on best recycling practices.

Camps cost €125 per week and will run for six weeks from June 28  in the Holy Child Community School, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin.

To find out more, you can head here.

Header image via Shutterstock.
