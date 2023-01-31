Dublin train station finally set to open after being built 14 years ago

By Stephen Porzio

January 31, 2023 at 12:39pm

However, "extensive works" are said to be needed to bring the station into service.

Irish Rail has confirmed that a Dublin train station that was built in 2009 but never opened is finally set to come into service this year.

The Irish railway network operator said that Kishoge Station, located between the Clondalkin/Fonthill and Adamstown stations and reported to have cost €6.35 million to construct, is planned to open to the public in December 2023.

In a statement to JOE, Irish Rail explained that, when Kishoge was originally built as part of the Kildare Route Project, it had been anticipated that housing development would be progressing near the station.

"Due to the economic crisis, this development is only now materialising, hence the station has not opened in the interim," it added.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail has said "extensive works" are needed to bring the station into service.

This includes "meeting present-day accessibility and systems requirements"; "replacement and repairs associated with wear and tear, vandalism and other degradation over time"; as well as "applying new materials which experience from other stations has shown... to be better suited to a commuter station environment".

It is said that the cost of this investment will total €3.8 million and that the opening of the station will deliver a "fast and frequent service" to both Heuston Station and, via the Phoenix Park Tunnel, to all stations between Connolly and Grand Canal Dock.

