Dublin Zoo is apparently the new Electric Picnic with massive demand for tickets

Apparently, people have been struggling to secure tickets for Dublin Zoo, with people online comparing it to trying to get an Electric Picnic ticket.

Dublin Zoo is set to reopen its doors on Monday and it's clear that Dubs are only buzzing to get back. In a statement, Dublin Zoo said, "We are delighted to announce that following the recent announcement from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Dublin Zoo will be open to the public from the 26th of April 2021 in a reduced capacity and under strict health and safety protocols.

"After more than a year of having to open and close our gates, we are working hard to prepare Dublin Zoo to welcome back our valued visitors once more."

Tickets went on sale this morning at 11am and just like sought-after festival or concert tickets, the scramble was madness, according to Twitter.

One person tweeted, "Successfully managed to book tickets to Dublin Zoo for May. Truly had not missed a stressful ticketing system. It was like trying to get EP tickets."

Successfully managed to book tickets to Dublin Zoo for May. Truly had not missed a stressful ticketing system. It was like trying to get EP tickets. — Ronzo Teilifís Éireann (@ronronzo) April 22, 2021

Has anyone actually managed to get @DublinZoo tickets 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1Ni70e4bHe — Emma Tyrrell (Ní Riain) (@EmmaNiRiain) April 22, 2021

the Dublin Zoo website just there because everyone in Ireland just tried to buy tickets pic.twitter.com/J07DnkVl6x — CM (@conormurrayTM) April 22, 2021

Selling two tickets to Dublin Zoo. €800 each. Great line up. Worth the investment. Camping not included. — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) April 22, 2021

Dublin Zoo, like many other businesses, had to close its doors due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. late last year, the zoo announced that it was at risk of closure, resulting in a 'Save Dublin Zoo' campaign which saw over €1 million raised to help keep the beloved Dublin attraction afloat.

In a statement on social media, they said, "Never in our wildest dreams did we think we’d get here - let alone this soon! We have reached a mind-blowing €1,000,000 – and it’s all thanks to you! Even Sibu, the Bornean orangutan can’t believe it! Your kind messages and generous donations have really overwhelmed the entire team at Dublin Zoo."

The zoo will be maintaining health measures to ensure the safety of both staff and visitors. Head to their website to find out more.

