Common things said during every Dublin taxi journey: translated

By Brian Dillon

April 21, 2021 at 5:02pm

Share:
Common things said during every Dublin taxi journey: translated

When you think about it, the typical Dublin taxi journey is actually kind of gas, isn't it? Like, we say the same things over and over again, just so we don't feel awkward.

So, I thought we would take a deep dive into the unique experience that is getting a taxi in Dublin and have a look at some of the things we say and what they actually mean. Let's start off with an obvious one.

"Busy tonight?"

Translation: I am so sorry, I know you are probably asked this all of the time. But I literally can't think of anything else to say right now. When I get into a taxi, my social skills go out the window.

"You out long?"

Again, I am unsure of what to say but I feel like we should have at least a little bit of chat.

"Will you work late?"

Same as the above. Again, I am so sorry for my awkwardness.

"Anywhere here is fine"

My house is actually a five-minute walk from here but I am so terrified of inconveniencing people that I will just get out here.

"Yeah just heading for a few tonight"

I am going to have so many regrets in the morning and I know you see through my lies.

"Do you mind stopping at an ATM for me?"

I am desperately sorry for how much of a pain I'm being, but I literally don't have a red cent in cash.

"Busy in town tonight, isn't it?"

I am acknowledging what you can clearly see with your own eyes.

"Some traffic isn't it?"

Once again, I am pointing out what you can clearly see for yourself.

"My Dad's brother's wife's son's friend's uncle's mate is a taxi driver. Do you know him?

Because I am sure every single taxi driver in the country knows each other. I have to say I am horrendously guilty of this as my Dad is, in fact, a taxi driver.

"Can you higher that song up?" 

I've had a couple of tipples and I'm feeling confident.

And there you have it. I have to say, the taxi journey into town is perhaps one of the things I didn't expect to miss so much about nights out in Dublin. Yet, here I am, fantasising about the absolute chats I have for that 20-minute journey.

READ NEXT: A love letter to Gay Spar: Dublin’s most beloved convenient store

Share:

Latest articles

Zozimus Bar announce their return to the Dublin drinks scene

The best at-home pizza kits available in Dublin

WATCH: Trinity College congratulates 'Trinity Fox' on birth of her five cubs

Dublin Bus have revealed the name of their recovery truck after online poll

You may also love

Zozimus Bar announce their return to the Dublin drinks scene

The best at-home pizza kits available in Dublin

WATCH: Trinity College congratulates 'Trinity Fox' on birth of her five cubs

Artists wanted to create works on 100 boxes across County Dublin this summer

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.