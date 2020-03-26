Dublin's Pride parade has been postponed with a new date announced

Dublin LGBTQ Pride has announced that its annual parade and festival has been postponed until September due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Dublin Pride says that 'It will come as no surprise to you that we have decided to postpone our annual parade and festival until September. Right now, it is clear what we have to do - stay at home.'

Please see Dublin LGBTQ Pride's Board statement with regard to #DublinPride Festival 2020. Stay at home. Respect the workers who can't. Maintain social distance. Wash your hands. Check in on vulnerable people. Be kind to yourself and others. pic.twitter.com/IMitWEhlwZ — Dublin LGBTQ Pride (@DublinPride) March 26, 2020

This year's Pride parade was initially scheduled for June 27 and has now been pushed back to September 12. Festival Director Jed Dowling has added that 'the board and management of Dublin Pride are very mindful of the current situation regarding Covid-19 and of our responsibility to act in the best interests of the community. We will follow all advice given by the relevant authorities and are contingency planning for the possibility that the date may need to move out.'

Please see #DublinPride's Festival Director Jed Dowling's statement with regard to current concerns over #Covid19 and 2020 Pride Festival. pic.twitter.com/Z2VgBbRNxG — Dublin LGBTQ Pride (@DublinPride) March 11, 2020

Mother Pride Block Party, which usually follows the parade, has also released a statement which says 'The Mother team are working closely with Dublin Pride, liaising with the relevant authorities including the HSE, Dublin City Council and An Garda Siochana. All efforts are being made with a view to rescheduling the Block Party to a date in September to coincide with the Dublin Pride Parade'

READ NEXT: Welcome to #LovinHomeComforts, where staying in is the new going out