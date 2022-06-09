Dubray Books to open 11th store on Dublin's Henry Street

By Fiona Frawley

June 9, 2022 at 5:20pm

Another book shop to get lost in of an afternoon.

Irish bookshop Dubray took to Twitter today to confirm they'd be opening their 11th store, this time at the entrance of the Ilac Centre on Henry Street.

The unit for the new store, which was previously H&M spans two storeys, with plenty of space for endless shelves of books and maybe even a sneaky stationery section. It's what we all live for. Let's be honest with ourselves.

The Dubray team wrote in the tweet:

And then there were 11.. We are delighted to announce our newest addition to the Dubray family opening in Henry Street in the coming weeks.

An official opening date is yet to be revealed.

The news was welcomed by Dublin bookworms, with one quote tweet reading: "Great to see Henry Street coming alive again".

Another said: "Some actual good news from Dublin city centre for once".

In a city where iconic small businesses are being forced to close and hotels are popping up quicker than... something that moves quickly, the news of an independent bookshop opening on a busy shopping street definitely comes as a happy change. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for an opening date, and look forward to having a rummage.

Header image via Instagram/dubraybooks

