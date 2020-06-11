Dundrum Town Centre reopens on Monday - Here's all you need to know

Dundrum Town Centre reopens this Monday and to say we're buzzing about it would be an understatement.

Allowed to reopen in accordance with the Government's roadmap for the easing of restrictions, the centre will implement a number of new measures to keep everyone safe and happy. These include:

Introduction of a one-way system

Clear signage throughout the centre reminding customers to adhere to social distancing and avoid shopping in large groups

Installation of fixed hand sanitiser stations

Customers are encouraged to use face coverings when visiting the centre

Enhanced cleaning processes - focusing on key customer touchpoints

Live monitoring of footfall to limit customer numbers

Outside queuing system to help manage capacity

Use of contactless payment wherever possible

Customers are also encouraged to check Dundrum Town Centre’s website ahead of time for info on specific brands’ opening times before they visit. Dundrum will also be releasing further information and guidance on dedicated shopping hours for the over 70s and the more vulnerable members of the community in the coming days.

A number of restaurants continue to be available for takeaway and delivery, with a decision expected in the coming weeks on when venues will be allowed to reopen for dine-in customers. The multi-storey Red Car Park remains open from entrances on the Sandyford Road and the Dundrum Bypass roundabout. However, customers are advised that some entrances may be closed if the centre reaches capacity.

Speaking of the new measures, Don Nugent, Dundrum Town Centre Director said:

"The way we shop is going to be different for a while and visits might take longer than usual. We can’t wait to re-open and to welcome back our customers."

