€450m apartment scheme approved for Blanchardstown Centre, despite opposition

The proposal would see a mixed use apartment development on the White Car Park site at Blanchardstown Town Centre.

Owner of the town centre Goldman Sachs have secured planning permission for the €450 million development, despite strong opposition from a number of retailers who operate there.

The plan to build a 971 unit apartment complex has been opposed by a number of Goldman Sachs tenants with businesses at the centre, including Smyth’s Toys, Elvery’s, Lifestyle Sports, Harvey Norman, Homestore & More, Woodies DIY and TK Maxx.

Fingal County Council granted planning permission after concluding that the apartment scheme would contribute to consolidating Blanchardstown town centre and provide housing close to existing services and facilities, the Irish Times reports.

However, in an objection from Lifestyle Sports, Head of Sustainability, Property and LP Muriel O’Keeffe told the Council said the business was "alarmed by the proposed reduction in customer car-parking space".

"It is difficult to comprehend how the applicant could consider this acceptable”, she said.

Ms O'Keeffe also referenced the reduction of 525 parking spaces at the site should the plans go ahead, saying "our customers will simply go elsewhere should there be such a significant reduction in car-parking at the application site".

The proposed mixed use apartment scheme consists of seven blocks and seven commercial units, as well as a community facility, a place of worship and a childcare facility.

As part of the plan, the applicants would sell 97 units for social housing to Fingal County Council for €44.9 million.

Third party objectors now have the option to appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

